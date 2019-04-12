|
Sherry Crisp, 64, passed away Thu., Apr. 4, after a long illness, leaving her memories with husband Robert, children Jennifer Sparr, Phillip Crisp (Keri), Patrick Crisp (Brittany), Heather Music (Craig), Tim Crisp (Cheresa) and Katie Greene (Christian), 8 grandchildren, and siblings David and Dawn Gaither. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Margaret Gaither. A Memorial Service will be 2PM Sun., Apr. 14, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 110 Shannon Pkwy, Nicholasville.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 12, 2019