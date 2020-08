Or Copy this URL to Share

77, passed away August 2, 2020 . She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 58 years Floyd, children Scott, Angelia and Jonathan(Arbinetta) Kendrick; Brother Joel(Sandy)Hunter and sister; Jacqueline Branham. Visitation Sat Aug 8 2020 from 11-12 followed by the funeral at New Birth Church of Christ. Arrangements Fender Funeral Directors.



