Sherry Kelly
Sherry Mitchell Kelly, 66, wife of Dale Kelly, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on October 10, 1953 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Stanley Stamper and Delva Ward Stamper. She is survived by a son, Stanley “Brad” Stamper, two daughters, Kimberly Mae White and April Renee Martin, sisters, Sue (Ray) Smith, Vickie (Shawn) Spurlock, Sheila Stamper, and Marsha (John) Vest, and six grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a sister, Sandy Stamper. Services will be 1:00 PM, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kelly family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
