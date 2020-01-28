|
SCHINDLER Sherry L., 80, passed away January 20, 2020 in Vero Beach, FL. She was born on March 18,1939 in St. Louis, MO to the late Webb Galanos and Cozette Barbour. She was a graduate of the Academy of the Sacred Heart (City House) High School and Maryville College of the Sacred Heart in St. Louis. Sherry was active for many years in the Lexington Medical Society Alliance including as chair of their antiques fair. She volunteered at Hospice of the Bluegrass for many years and had been a longtime member of Lexington Country Club. However, her greatest joy in life was in being a wife, mother and grandmother. She had great intellectual curiosity, was a voracious reader and had a passion for the arts, travel, diverse cultures, nature and gardening. She enjoyed playing bridge and was an active member of her bridge group for over 50 years. She cherished her many friends and took great pleasure entertaining them in her home. She was warm, loving, generous, and had a great laugh. She was truly one of a kind. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, David Michael Schindler. She leaves behind her loving husband of 58 years, Steve Schindler. She is also survived by two sons, Steve (Pat) Schindler of Lexington and Chris (Joanna) Schindler of Vienna, VA, three grandsons, Alec, John, and Andrew Schindler, two granddaughters, Emma and Hayley Schindler, and one sister Sandy (Jean-Jacques) Marie of Tucson, AZ. In addition she is survived by three more brothers in-law, three sisters in law, one niece, seven nephews and many, many friends. Visitation will be held at Milward-Broadway, Thursday, January 30th 2-4pm, 6-8pm and at Christ the King Cathedral on Friday, January 31st from 10-11am. A funeral mass will follow at 11am followed by interment at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice (Bluegrass Care Navigators). www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 28, 2020