SMITH Shirlee Ann, went to meet her Heavenly Father on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the age of 93. She was born in Salina, Kansas to Thomas Patrick Shanahan and Gladys Taylor Shanahan. Shirlee was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Gerald Scott Smith, and one sister, Patricia Lou Schaich. Shirlee is survived by her four children, Sherman (Kathy) Smith of Rio Vista, California, Linda (Fred) Jufer of Lexington, Kentucky, Val Mark (Pam) Smith of Santa Rosa, California, Nila (Ron) Wells of Lexington, Kentucky, 7 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, five great great grand children, and her sister Valiene (Eldon) Elliott of Apache Junction, Arizona. Shirlee's formative years were spent on the Kansas plains on a farm where her grandparents homesteaded. She married Gerald on March 9, 1945 while he was stationed at Whidbey Island, Washington during World War II. At the end of the war, they made their home on a farm in Kansas. In 1949, Gerald was called to the ministry. At that time Shirlee gave her life to the Lord at Sun Valley Baptist Church. In 1950, they moved to Lexington, Kentucky where Gerald attended a small Bible college. Shirlee spent most of her adult life supporting her husband as pastor of Ephesus Baptist Church in Crab Orchard, Kentucky and Northside Baptist Church in Lexington, and raising her four beloved children. While being a mother, homemaker and Pastor's wife, Shirlee decided to attend the same small Bible college as Gerald. While attending college, she invited many of the young students for dinner where they enjoyed her delicious fried chicken. Shirlee was an avid bowler winning many trophies and she loved to read. In her final years, she resided at Lexington Country Place where she was loved by all and entertained many with her stories of her days in Kansas on the farm. There will be a private memorial and burial at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, Kentucky. Pallbearers will be Mark Blythe, Fred Jufer, Tim Jufer, Scott Smith, Shawn Smith and Ron Wells. Honorary pallbearers are Caleb Smith, Mason Smith and Nathan Smith. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Alzheimer's Association
of Kentucky and Hospice of the Bluegrass.