DAVIS Shirley Ann, 88 passed away peacefully on August 14. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Wayne H. Davis and her daughter Beverly Ann Davis. She is survived by her son Daniel (Diane) Davis and daughter Carolyn Johnson. She is also lovingly remembered by her granddaughters Madison and McKenna Davis. Shirley was a lifelong member and supporter of the Unitarian Universalist Church on Clays Mill Road and an active member of the Bridge Club of Lexington. Services will be announced at a later date. Shirley was born in Wadena, MN and grew up in Fosston, MN. She graduated from the University of North Dakota with a teaching degree then spent the years of '54 - '58 teaching children in Becker, MN. In 1958 she met Wayne Davis at a mixer in Minneapolis where he was working on his Ph.D. at the University of Minnesota. They were married 2 months later and began a marriage that many of us only dream of for nearly 60 years. Like a hard, ice blue diamond, bright in a black sky she commended herself without effort. She was strength and softness. Loving and stern to impart her own steel sinews to those she loved. Memorial contributions may be made to Unitarian Universalist Church of Lexington or Bluegrass Care Navigators.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store