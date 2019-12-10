Home

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Shirley Breaden Obituary
Shirley Ann Graham Breaden, 81, proceeded in death by her husband Charles E. Breaden, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Born in Louisville, she was a daughter of the late Clinton and Grace Graham. She was an avid UK fan. She is survived by two daughters, Debra Ann (Mark) Gullett, Lexington, and Donna (Barry) Covington, Corinth; a son, Charles Ray Breaden, Corinth; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, James Robert Graham. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 12pm at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 5-8 pm. Contributions to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Ste. 900, Arlington, VA, 22202.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 10, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -