Shirley Chaffin, 77, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 28, 2020 at her home. Shirley was born July 3, 1942 in Fort Gay, WV to the late Lawrence and Hazel (Copley) Chaffin. Shirley was a homemaker and enjoyed collecting stuffed animals and reading. She was a member of Saltpetre Community Church. Shirley was preceded in death by her friend Glenn Edward Gartin; grandchild Kasi D. Matney; five sisters and three brothers. Survivors include her children Craig (Barb) Williamson, Eva (Jerry) Prince, Diane (George Sartin) Snodgrass, Karen (Tommy) James; step daughter Glenna Rogers; five grandchildren; two step grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one step great grandchild; one great grandchild on the way; three sisters and two brothers. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Richard Maynard officiating. Burial will follow in the Webb Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of service at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ms. Chaffin and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 1, 2020