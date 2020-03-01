Home

POWERED BY

Services
Young Funeral Home - Louisa
201 W Main Street
Louisa, KY 41230
(606) 638-4521
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Chaffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Chaffin

Send Flowers
Shirley Chaffin Obituary
Shirley Chaffin, 77, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 28, 2020 at her home. Shirley was born July 3, 1942 in Fort Gay, WV to the late Lawrence and Hazel (Copley) Chaffin. Shirley was a homemaker and enjoyed collecting stuffed animals and reading. She was a member of Saltpetre Community Church. Shirley was preceded in death by her friend Glenn Edward Gartin; grandchild Kasi D. Matney; five sisters and three brothers. Survivors include her children Craig (Barb) Williamson, Eva (Jerry) Prince, Diane (George Sartin) Snodgrass, Karen (Tommy) James; step daughter Glenna Rogers; five grandchildren; two step grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one step great grandchild; one great grandchild on the way; three sisters and two brothers. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Richard Maynard officiating. Burial will follow in the Webb Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of service at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ms. Chaffin and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -