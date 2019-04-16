|
COLLINS Shirley Dean, 76, returned to her heavenly father while surrounded by her loving family on April 13, 2019. Funeral 1:30 PM Wed., April 17th, at True Life Church, 407 Kingston Rd., Lexington, KY 40505. Burial in Sunset Mem. Gardens in Frankfort, KY. Visitation 11:30 1:30 PM Wed., at the church. Contributions are suggested to the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main St. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 16, 2019