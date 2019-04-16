Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Collins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Collins Obituary
COLLINS Shirley Dean, 76, returned to her heavenly father while surrounded by her loving family on April 13, 2019. Funeral 1:30 PM Wed., April 17th, at True Life Church, 407 Kingston Rd., Lexington, KY 40505. Burial in Sunset Mem. Gardens in Frankfort, KY. Visitation 11:30 1:30 PM Wed., at the church. Contributions are suggested to the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main St. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now