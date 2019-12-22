|
NOBLE Shirley Davidson, of Nancy, Kentucky passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Signature Healthcare Spencer County. Shirley was born on August 10, 1938 in Jackson, Kentucky to the late John and Bertha Nash Davidson. She was the devoted wife of 63 years to her husband, Lawrence Clay Noble; she was the loving mother to Lawrence Clay Noble Jr., Trina Summers (Jerry), and Patricia Smith (Mark). She is also survived by eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Barman of Lexington, Kentucky and Audrey Halsey of Jackson, Kentucky; and a host of nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her brothers, Mickey, Jerry, and Tommy Davidson. Memorial gifts may be made in Shirley's name to Opal's Dream Foundation, 689 Heritage Hill Parkway, Shepherdsville, KY 40165 opalsdreamfoundation.org. Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road Jeffersontown, has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 22, 2019