|
|
|
Shirley Diane Hill, age 69, was born in Brunswick, Georgia on March 9, 1950 to the late Burford Brewer "B.B." and Dorothy Hill. She was a beloved mom, meme, and mom-in-law. She passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was greatly loved and will be missed even more. Shirley worked hard her whole life. She was an employee of K-Mart for over 20 years, while working her way up to Electronics Manager. Shirley is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jeana & Don Hansen, and grandchildren, Braedon and Arissa Hansen. She was preceded in death by brother Richard Hill and sister, Carolyn Hill. A Celebration of Life service will be private at a later date. The family requests donations in Shirley's name be made to Scott County Animal Shelter, 1185 Cardinal Drive, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324 or Scott County Humane Society, 751 Slone Drive #13, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 7, 2020