JACKSON, Shirley Shirley Frances Bowman Jackson, 68, beloved wife of Charles Jackson, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at her home. She was born on May 4, 1950, in Oneida, KY, to Cora McWhorter Bowman and the late Hubert Bowman. She was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School and a homemaker and daycare provider. In addition to her husband of 50 years, she is survived by four children, Rebecca (James Max) Cherry, Mary (Gary) Newman, Rachel (James) Hatton and Sarah (Dustin) Brewer; eight grandchildren, Rebecca Newman, Elizabeth Newman, Isabella Newman, Elizabeth Hatton, Alexander Hatton, Abigale Hatton, Jackson Cherry and Jensen Brewer; two siblings, Ronnie Bowman and Dianna Snowden; several friends and family. She was preceded in death by one sister, Janet Sue Harrison; and one brother, Jimmy Bowman. Funeral services will be at 11:00AM, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Scobee Funeral Home by Pastor Garrol Finch. Burial will be in Winchester Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, family has requested donations be made to , 1500 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502.