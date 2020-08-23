90, wife of the late Billy Glenn Wallace, passed away Thursday, August 20, in Lexington, KY. Shirley was born March 17, 1930 in Mayfield, KY to the late John and Cola Reed. She was a long time member of The Centenary United Methodist Church. Shirley is survived by her two sons, Glenn (Pam) Wallace and Kendall (Pat) Wallace; grandchildren, Erin (Jason) Summerville, Brian (Heather) Wallace and Malinda (Bronson) O’Quinn; and great grandchildren, Olivia Summerville, Chloe Wallace, Brennan Wallace and Scout Kai O’Quinn. Other than her husband, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Garland and Kenneth Reed; sister, Johnnie Henley; and a daughter in law, Pam Wallace. An 11:30 am service will take place Tuesday, August 25 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-5pm Monday at Kerr Brothers.