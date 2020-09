STOTZ Shirley L., 80, wife of Richard Stotz, passed away peacefully on Aug. 31, 2020. In addition to her husband of 59 years, Richard, she leaves her son, daughter and sister. Visitation will be Thurs. Sept. 3, 2020, 11:30 am to 1:30 pm followed by the service at 1:30 pm, Milward-Southland. Entombment will be at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lexington Humane Society. www.milwardfuneral.com