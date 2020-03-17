Home

MARTIN Shirley Lee, 72, passed away on March 13, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1947 to the late Edward "Bryce" and Marjorie Mann. Shirley was a member of Trinity Hill United Methodist Church, a member of Daughters of the American Revolution-Lexington Chapter, and a University of Kentucky graduate. She was an avid bird watcher, traveler, loved watching her grandchildren participate in their sports activities, and UK sports. Shirley is survived by her husband, James "Dick" Richard Martin; two children, James "Jim" (Jennifer) Martin II and Sharon Lee Martin; two grandchildren, Connor and Reagan Martin; one brother, Thomas B. (Marty) Mann; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James Edward Mann. Services will be held at Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Road on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:30AM. Visitation will be on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the funeral home from 5-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Hill United Methodist: 3600 Tates Creek Rd, Lexington, KY 40517, St. Joe Foundation (Chaplain Services): 1451 Harrodsburg Road, Suite D-308 Lexington, KY 40504, or Lexington Christian Academy: 450 W. Reynolds Rd. Lexington, KY 40503.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 17, 2020
