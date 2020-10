Frankfort – Shirley Arlene Snow Marcum, 70, wife of Lee R. Marcum, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Graveside Service will be held at 1:30pm on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Garden with Pastor Mark Studler officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com