Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker Funeral Home
113 N. 3rd St.
Central City, KY 42330
(270) 7541551
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Tucker Memorial Chapel
Sacramento, KY
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Bethlehem Cemetery
Bremen, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Margaret Smith Brown


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Margaret Smith Brown Obituary
BROWN Shirley Margaret Smith, 88 of Lexington Ky, died Friday November 15, 2019 at 1:17 PM at St. Josephs Hospital in Lexington.She was a homemaker and loving mother and grandmother and a former member of Bethlehem Baptist church. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 5 sisters. She is survived by her loving husband of over 70 years Ben F. Brown, daughters, Judy S, Brown of Bowling Green and Linda G. Brown of Shelbyville, family friend and chosen son Terry Yewell of Lexington, sister in law Helen (Leonard) Brown of Bowling Green, grandchildren, Geoffrey Blum, Clay Fergerson, Ava Fergerson and Mary Margaret Blum. Graveside services will be Tuesday November 19, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen with Bro. Leroy Rearden officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday morning at 11:30 AM at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento.Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tucker Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -