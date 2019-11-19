|
BROWN Shirley Margaret Smith, 88 of Lexington Ky, died Friday November 15, 2019 at 1:17 PM at St. Josephs Hospital in Lexington.She was a homemaker and loving mother and grandmother and a former member of Bethlehem Baptist church. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 5 sisters. She is survived by her loving husband of over 70 years Ben F. Brown, daughters, Judy S, Brown of Bowling Green and Linda G. Brown of Shelbyville, family friend and chosen son Terry Yewell of Lexington, sister in law Helen (Leonard) Brown of Bowling Green, grandchildren, Geoffrey Blum, Clay Fergerson, Ava Fergerson and Mary Margaret Blum. Graveside services will be Tuesday November 19, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Bethlehem Cemetery in Bremen with Bro. Leroy Rearden officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday morning at 11:30 AM at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento.Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 19, 2019