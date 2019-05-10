Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clark Legacy Center
601 East Brannon Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 271-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Mulligan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Mulligan

Obituary Flowers

Shirley Mulligan Obituary
77, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born March 24, 1942 in Woodford County, Kentucky to the late Newton Samuel and Jewett Jett Mulligan. He is survived by his children, Mark (Mary Ann) Mulligan, Georgetown, Keith Mulligan, Nicholasville, Rebecca Mulligan, Lexington; grandchildren, Meagan (Sam) King, Cody Wright and Mark Allan Mulligan, II great grandchildren, Caroline Marie King and Annabelle Mae King; sister, Sue Arnett; brothers, Buddy Jett and Roy Mulligan. He is preceded in death by his two daughters, Mary Juett Mulligan and Donna Gay Mulligan; parents, Newton and Jewett Mulligan; sister, Patsy Thompson; brothers, Charles Mulligan, Sammy Mulligan and Buford "Boots" Mulligan. Visitation will be held 5-8 PM, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. Graveside service will be at 12PM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens, Nicholasville. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 10, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.