77, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born March 24, 1942 in Woodford County, Kentucky to the late Newton Samuel and Jewett Jett Mulligan. He is survived by his children, Mark (Mary Ann) Mulligan, Georgetown, Keith Mulligan, Nicholasville, Rebecca Mulligan, Lexington; grandchildren, Meagan (Sam) King, Cody Wright and Mark Allan Mulligan, II great grandchildren, Caroline Marie King and Annabelle Mae King; sister, Sue Arnett; brothers, Buddy Jett and Roy Mulligan. He is preceded in death by his two daughters, Mary Juett Mulligan and Donna Gay Mulligan; parents, Newton and Jewett Mulligan; sister, Patsy Thompson; brothers, Charles Mulligan, Sammy Mulligan and Buford "Boots" Mulligan. Visitation will be held 5-8 PM, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. Graveside service will be at 12PM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens, Nicholasville. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 10, 2019
