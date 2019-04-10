|
|
PARKER Shirley Mae Reynolds, 75, widow of James William Parker, passed away April 5, 2019 at Northpoint Lexington Healthcare. Born Nov. 16, 1943 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Austin Beverly and Mary Elizabeth Byrd. Mrs. Parker was a retired bus driver for LexTran and a part of the Lexington Amalgamated Transit Union. She was a member of Greater Liberty Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by two children, Florence Adams and Oreda "Mikki" Parker; three grandchildren, Aneshia (Brage) Adams Bunton, Antonio Adams II, Anoshua Adams; four great grandchildren, Azaryian Adams, Aniyah Adams, Aiden Adams, Xavier Adams; seven siblings, Clarence (Pat) Jackson, James (Valerie) Byrd, Angela Byrd, Tina Byrd, Vincent (Alvina) Byrd, Ernie Byrd, Sharon Byrd, and special friends Antonio Adams, I, Paula "Country" Blevins, and Carol Davis. She was preceded in death by a brother and a sister, Clifton Jackson and Shelia Ross. Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Sat., April 13, 2019 at Greater Liberty Baptist Church, 330 Chestnut St., Lexington, KY 40508 by Pastor Marcus Underwood. Visitation will be prior at the church starting at 10:00 a.m. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Harrodsburg Rd. in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 10, 2019