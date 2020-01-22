|
|
|
76 of Stanford, formerly of Rockcastle County, widow of John T. McKinney, passed from this life on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Hospital in Danville. She was born in Lincoln County, KY on May 15, 1943 the daughter of Herman and Tema Honeycutt Polston. She was a retired housekeeper. Funeral services for Mrs. McKinney will be conducted Thursday, January 23 at 1:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Steve McKinney. Private burial will be in Freedom Cemetery. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mrs. McKinney’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 22, 2020