Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dowell & Martin Funeral Home
365 W Main St
Mount Vernon, KY 40456
(606) 256-2991
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley McKinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Rose McKinney

Send Flowers
Shirley Rose McKinney Obituary
76 of Stanford, formerly of Rockcastle County, widow of John T. McKinney, passed from this life on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Hospital in Danville. She was born in Lincoln County, KY on May 15, 1943 the daughter of Herman and Tema Honeycutt Polston. She was a retired housekeeper. Funeral services for Mrs. McKinney will be conducted Thursday, January 23 at 1:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Steve McKinney. Private burial will be in Freedom Cemetery. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mrs. McKinney’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -