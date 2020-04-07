|
SHELTON RMC USN Shirley Lewis "Lew", 83, husband of the late Chiyo Nagasa Shelton, died April 5, 2020. Born Aug. 23, 1936 in Lexington, KY, he was the son of the late Henry and Sudie Kissick Shelton. Mr. Shelton retired as a U.S. Navy Master Chief after 23 years of duty. After his service to his country, he had a 23 year ship building contract career in San Diego, CA. He was a member of the American Legion and Post 313 in Lexington. Survivors include a daughter, Cindy Suvanto, Georgetown, KY; three grandchildren, Patricia Suvanto, Pamela Lay, and Douglas (Aly) Suvanto; four great grandchildren, Colby, Dylan and Ryan Lay, and Carly Suvanto; a brother, Raymond Shelton; niece, Pamela J. Shelton; and other nieces, nephews, and many friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Lucretia Callahan, John Shelton, Henry Shelton, Jesse Shelton, and Charles Shelton; a son in law, Dennis Suvanto; and a grandson in law, Christopher Lay. Private family funeral services will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. with private burial in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the ALS Association Kentucky Chapter, 8640 Haines Dr.; Suite F, Florence, KY 41042 or the Veterans Administration, 1101 Veterans Dr., Lexington, KY 40502.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 7, 2020