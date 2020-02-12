|
Shirley Valentine Moore passed on Monday February 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Moore, and sons Steve Moore and Robert Moore. She never really recovered from the passing of her sons, who both died unexpectedly within four months of each other. She was born in Akron, Ohio. Shirley and LeRoy moved from Akron to Lexington after traveling through Lexington on their way to Florida. Shirley and LeRoy opened up their own real estate firm Moore and Moore on Main Street. After a downturn in real estate, Shirley became a popular member in local customer service. She spent many years employed at the Phoenix Hotel, Continental Inn, Lansdowne Country Club, and retired from the Campbell House. She loved her family, her cat Kilburn, cooking, the beach, and making sure everyone had someplace to go for a home cooked meal. She is survived by 2 daughters, Millie Marshall (Thom) and Roberta Seybold (Joe). Both from Lexington. Three grandsons Trent Marshall, Atlanta, Travis Marshall (Erin) Cincinnati. Scott Moore, Lexington, and one granddaughter, Stefanie Tull ( Brian), Cincinnati. One Aunt in-law April Moore Kucko (David) of Atlanta. And two great grandchildren, Conor and Olivia of Cincinnati. A visitation will be 11am – 1pm Thurs. Feb. 13, 2020 at Clark Legacy Center – Brannon followed by a service at 1pm. Burial to follow in Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Hope Center 1524 Versailles Rd, Lexington,KY 40504 (in memory of Shirley Moore) or the non-profit of your choice. clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 12, 2020