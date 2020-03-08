|
AUBREY Shirley W., 86, widow of Connie R. Aubrey, died Mar. 5, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born Jan. 7, 1934 in Lexington, KY, she was the daughter of the late Holton O. and Thelma Foley Wilson. Mrs. Aubrey was a homemaker and a member of Porter Memorial Baptist Church. Survivors include a daughter, Lissa (Ray) Woodyard, Versailles, KY; son, Randall (Donna) Aubrey, Virginia; sister, Mildred (Don) Moore, Lexington, KY; brother, Louis (Ruby) Wilson, Frankfort, KY; four grandchildren, Matt (Arlene) Woodyard, Troy (Lindsey) Woodyard, Erin Aubrey and Ryan Aubrey; and four great grandchildren, Sam, Claire, Joseph and Norah Woodyard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan A. Aubrey; and a brother, Allen Wilson. A graveside service and burial will be held 3 pm Mon., Mar. 9, at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 - 2:30 pm Mon. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care., 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.
