Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Aubrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley W. Aubrey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
AUBREY Shirley W., 86, widow of Connie R. Aubrey, died Mar. 5, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born Jan. 7, 1934 in Lexington, KY, she was the daughter of the late Holton O. and Thelma Foley Wilson. Mrs. Aubrey was a homemaker and a member of Porter Memorial Baptist Church. Survivors include a daughter, Lissa (Ray) Woodyard, Versailles, KY; son, Randall (Donna) Aubrey, Virginia; sister, Mildred (Don) Moore, Lexington, KY; brother, Louis (Ruby) Wilson, Frankfort, KY; four grandchildren, Matt (Arlene) Woodyard, Troy (Lindsey) Woodyard, Erin Aubrey and Ryan Aubrey; and four great grandchildren, Sam, Claire, Joseph and Norah Woodyard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan A. Aubrey; and a brother, Allen Wilson. A graveside service and burial will be held 3 pm Mon., Mar. 9, at Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 - 2:30 pm Mon. at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care., 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -