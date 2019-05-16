SMITH Shirre Renee , 50, wife of Clarence A. Smith passed away peacefully May 10, 2019. She was born January 27, 1969 in Lexington, Kentucky to Ronald Lee and the late Pauline Jackson. She confessed her belief in Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Consolidated Baptist Church, where she worked in the Children's Ministry (Nursery). Shirre was a graduate of Bryan Station High School, and received her bachelor's degree in Public Relations from Western Kentucky University. Shirre held many positions of employment and was currently an administrative assistant at Strategic Management Solutions. She was recognized and awarded many accomplishments both in the workforce and within the community, where she served tirelessly. Shirre leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Clarence and their daughters Asiah, Amyra, and Aryn Smith; her father Ron Jackson (Vanessa); one brother Ronn L. Jackson; one sister Kara Jackson-Leavell; brother-in-Law Timothy Smith (Danita); brother-in-law Bennie J. Smith; sister-in-law Bonita Smith, and several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins and other relatives. Shirre was preceded in death by her son Tyrese Smith and her mother Pauline Jackson. Funeral 12 pm and Visitation 10 am Saturday at Consolidated Baptist Church. Arr: Smith & Smith. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary