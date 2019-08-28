Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Resources
More Obituaries for Shively Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shively Dean "Butch" Pierce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shively Dean "Butch" Pierce Obituary
67, husband of Barbara Jean Pierce, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Born in Lexington, he was a son of the late Alice Florian and Shively Pierce. He was a graduate of Lafayette High School, a member of Revival Tabernacle, the Teamsters Local 651, and served in the National Guard. Survivors other than his wife are a daughter, DeSha (Chris) Ferguson; a stepson, Erick Lewellen; a grandson, Chase Ferguson; three brothers, John Reeves, Richard Reeves and Charles Allen; three sisters, Juanita Welch, Brenda Reeves and Linda Watts; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. by Rev. Gary Ward. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2808 Palumbo Drive Ste. 205, Lexington, KY 40509.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shively's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now