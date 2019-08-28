|
|
67, husband of Barbara Jean Pierce, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Born in Lexington, he was a son of the late Alice Florian and Shively Pierce. He was a graduate of Lafayette High School, a member of Revival Tabernacle, the Teamsters Local 651, and served in the National Guard. Survivors other than his wife are a daughter, DeSha (Chris) Ferguson; a stepson, Erick Lewellen; a grandson, Chase Ferguson; three brothers, John Reeves, Richard Reeves and Charles Allen; three sisters, Juanita Welch, Brenda Reeves and Linda Watts; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. by Rev. Gary Ward. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2808 Palumbo Drive Ste. 205, Lexington, KY 40509.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 28, 2019