Sidney Dykes


1943 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Sidney Dykes Obituary
Sidney Nelson Dykes, 76, passed away May 31, 2019 at the Willows at Harrodsburg in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. He was born on March 1, 1943 in Deerborn, Michigan to the late Carl F. Dykes and Frances Dragoo Dykes. He was retired from the accounting department of Bluegrass Chryster Plymouth in Lexington, Kentucky. Survivors include by two brothers, Ron Dykes and C. Clifford Dykes and his wife, Alice and a sister, Phyllis Dykes Kennedy and her husband, John David. Memorial Services at a later date. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Sidney and the Dykes family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 1, 2019
