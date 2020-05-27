26 yrs of age, left this earth on Friday, May 22, 2020. He is survived by his Mom, Eva Gillespie and the man he referred to all as, his Step Dad, Shane Cochran. He leaves behind his Maw, Lois Gillespie, whom Sidney often times called "Louis" for fun. Lois helped in the raising of her grandson, along side his Pops, Perry Q. Gillespie, who preceded him in death May of 2011. He is survived by his Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and many friends who will miss him dearly. Instead of a service being held, there will be a scattering of his ashes, at a later time. Sidney's friends know how he would want to.be honored. While Sidney left this world too soon, it is comforting knowing his Pops was there to greet him, on the other side, with open arms. May you fly high and rest in a peace, that transcends all understanding. Until I can be with you again, know I hold a piece of you in my heart always. Love Mom