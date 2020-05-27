Sidney "QCMP" Gillespie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sidney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
26 yrs of age, left this earth on Friday, May 22, 2020. He is survived by his Mom, Eva Gillespie and the man he referred to all as, his Step Dad, Shane Cochran. He leaves behind his Maw, Lois Gillespie, whom Sidney often times called "Louis" for fun. Lois helped in the raising of her grandson, along side his Pops, Perry Q. Gillespie, who preceded him in death May of 2011. He is survived by his Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and many friends who will miss him dearly. Instead of a service being held, there will be a scattering of his ashes, at a later time. Sidney's friends know how he would want to.be honored. While Sidney left this world too soon, it is comforting knowing his Pops was there to greet him, on the other side, with open arms. May you fly high and rest in a peace, that transcends all understanding. Until I can be with you again, know I hold a piece of you in my heart always. Love Mom


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Care Cremation
1014 EASTLAND DR
Lexington, KY 40505
859-388-9442
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved