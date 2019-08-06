|
GOLDSTEIN Sidney, 92, died on Aug. 5, 2019. He was Professor of Sociology at Brown University in Providence, RI and leader in the field of population studies. Born in New London, CT, he graduated from the University of Connecticut (BA; MA) and the University of Pennsylvania (Ph.D.). His research led to worldwide travel. He and his wife Alice moved to Lexington in 2017 where he was a member of the Ohavay Zion Synagogue (OZS). He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Alice Dreifuss Goldstein, and by his three children and their spousesBeth Goldstein (Raphael Finkel) of Lexington; David Goldstein (Sarah Goldstein) of Dayton, OH; and Brenda Goldstein (David Shragai) of El Cerrito, CA. He also leaves seven grandchildren and three great grandsons. Funeral will be held at OZS on Wed., Aug. 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM with interment following at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ohavay Zion Synagogue of Lexington, KY; the Bornstein Holocaust Education Center of Providence RI; Planned Parenthood; or the Nature Conservancy. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 6, 2019