Services Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home 320 West Main Street Georgetown , KY 40324 (502) 863-1212

Lewis Edward "Johnny" Simmons, age 87, husband to Margaret Morehouse Simmons of Morehead, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. Johnny was born on Hawkins Farm in Midway Kentucky on December 6, 1931 to the late William Edward and Amanda Oliver Simmons. He was a United States Army Veteran and served during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the American Legion Post 24. Johnny was a member of Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, learned to repair TVs and antennas, after the service, was a former employee of Castleton Farm, and retired from IBM. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, traveling, photography, square dancing, country music and loved to go to the Music Festival Fan Fair. Johnny was a member of the Dew Family, traveling mobile home group and was nicked name "Clicky Dew", because he was always taking pictures. He was a snowbird and enjoyed spending time in Florida. Johnny had a warm personality and was the type of individual who gave a helping hand to everyone. It can truly be said that he never met a strange. In addition to his wife, Johnny is survived by his children, Diane Simmons of Bakersfield, California, Jonathan Simmons (Gail) of Ocklawaha, Florida, Jimmy Ison of Morehead, Kentucky, John McKenzie and Melissa Evans (Lee), both of Georgetown, Kentucky, grandchildren, Jesse Gillespie (Rebecca), Spencer McKenzie, Toni Ison, Cordelia Hatfield ad great grandchildren, Harrison Gillespie, Lara Beth Gillespie, Landon Sipes and Adalynn Sipes. He is also survived by his brothers, William Jesse Simmons of Lexington, Kentucky and Richard J. "Dickie" Simmons (Paula) of Fayette County, Kentucky. Johnny was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Phillips, Sisters: Carole Wagoner, Dorothy Stuard, and Grandson Shawn Patrick Gillespie. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home from 5 to 8. Funeral services will be 1pm, Thursday, June 6, with Rev. Mike Justice officiating. Burial will follow the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Pallbearers will be Roger Wagoner, Bob Simmons, Don Simmons, Trace Roberts, Sanford Stuard and Lee Evans. Condolences for the family and memories of Johnny may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 4, 2019