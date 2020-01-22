|
|
WINGATE Sir Walter Freeman Jr., was born on Jan 10, 1960 to the late Walter "Chilli" Wingate, Sr. and Frances Wingate. Departed this life after a long illness on Jan 16, 2020. Preceded in death by his sisters Freda "Tiny" Combs and Betty "Chubby" Wingate and a brother; William "Bird" Wingate. He leaves to cherish his memory his sisters; Ida Wingate, Jacklyn "Poochie" (William) Wingate-Harris, Pamela Wingate and Wilma "Sweetie B" (Jeffrey) Wingate-Cloyd, a brother Carthel "Wayne" Wingate, a aunt Betty Wingate Douglas. Service 12pm Fri, Jan 24 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Visit 10am.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 22, 2020