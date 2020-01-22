Home

Sir Walter Freeman Wingate Jr.

WINGATE Sir Walter Freeman Jr., was born on Jan 10, 1960 to the late Walter "Chilli" Wingate, Sr. and Frances Wingate. Departed this life after a long illness on Jan 16, 2020. Preceded in death by his sisters Freda "Tiny" Combs and Betty "Chubby" Wingate and a brother; William "Bird" Wingate. He leaves to cherish his memory his sisters; Ida Wingate, Jacklyn "Poochie" (William) Wingate-Harris, Pamela Wingate and Wilma "Sweetie B" (Jeffrey) Wingate-Cloyd, a brother Carthel "Wayne" Wingate, a aunt Betty Wingate Douglas. Service 12pm Fri, Jan 24 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Visit 10am.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 22, 2020
