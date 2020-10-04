1/1
Slusher Eugene M.D.
age 89, died October 2, 2020, in Lexington, Kentucky. Eugene was born on March 17, 1931 in Beverly, Ky, to parents Mason and Sarah Lawson Slusher. After serving in the Naval Air Force, he graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1955, then received his M.D. from the University of Louisville in 1959. He was in General Practice in Ashland, Ky before completing a Residency in Radiology at the University of Kentucky and being admitted to the American Board of Radiology. The remainder of his career was at the Lexington Clinic, where he was a highly-respected pillar of the Radiology Department and served on the Board of Directors for many years. He also spent time as an Associate Clinical Professor of Diagnostic Radiology at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine, and on the staff of Humana Hospital in Lexington. “Doc”, as he was affectionately known by many of his friends, thoroughly enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time tending to his yard and garden. He never drove by a yard sale or flea market without stopping to search for deals. For many years, he collected antique fishing lures, reels, and sporting memorabilia, which he loved to buy, sell, and trade throughout Kentucky and the world. He is survived by his spouse of 49 years, Mellana Mason Slusher, of Lexington, Ky; his son Eugene Mason Slusher (Lucy); his daughters Julie Slusher Congleton (Scott), Lisa Slusher Porter (David), Lora Beth Looney, and Kimberly Carol Haynes (Ron); eight grandchildren; his dear nephew Darrell Eugene Slusher; and two sisters, Lucy Arnett and Lynn Simms. A private funeral will be held at Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to the Redbird Mission School at 70 Queendale Center, Beverly, KY 40913, or made online at www.RBMission.org/donate. Please note Eugene Slusher Memorial Fund for the Redbird School in the comments/tributes box online, or on the memo section of the check.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 4, 2020.
