Smith "Tony" Anthony

Smith "Tony" Anthony Obituary
52, of Lexington, husband of Tanya, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Lexington, he was the son of Norma Jean Baber Smith and the late Dewey Ellis Smith. Tony worked at Toyota Manufacturing in Georgetown as an Assistant Manager. He took pride in his work and absolutely loved his job. Tanya even called him "Mr. Toyota". The most important thing to Tony was his faith. He help start Vineyard Community Church in Lexington and served as the church accountant for many years. He also started and helped lead the men's group at Vineyard. Tony loved golf, camping, traveling and everything Vineyard. Tony as a devout Christian, faithful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by two sons, Darius Marquis and Anthony Wayne Smith; one granddaughter Nevaeh Vanessa Pleitez; siblings Brian K.Smith and Mary Annette Duvall; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 8 at 5:00 pm, at Vineyard Community Church, 1881 Eastland Parkway, Lexington. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm, till the hour of service.Private committal services will be held Monday at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to, The Cancer Center, c/o Faris Badin, 1700 Nicholasville Rd. Suite 1100, Lexington, Ky. 40503. Rolan G.Taylor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 3, 2020
