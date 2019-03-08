|
Sondra Geraldine Davis, 87, widow of Leroy Davis, died, Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born in Jessamine County, Kentucky on April 17, 1932 to the late Andrew Jackson Taylor and Ellen Walker Taylor. She is survived by two sons, Juan Manuel Davis and Lee Andrew Davis, five grandchildren, special friend, Lisa Daniels and numerous other family members. She was preceded in death by sisters, Helen Butler, Evelyn Taylor Cook and Lotella Bruner, brothers, Carl Taylor, Stewart Taylor and Bobby Bryant. Funeral services will be 12:00 PM, Monday, March 11, 2019 at Bethel Christian Church with Bro. Bill Bales officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-9:00 PM, Sunday at the church. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Davis Family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 8, 2019
