Sonya Lansdell Ducett, 53, wife to Scott Ducett, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on October 10, 1966 to the late Robert and Claire Parsons Lansdell. She was a legal assistant with Robert Cornett Law Office. Sonya enjoyed life! She was passionate about soccer, travel, hiking, camping and her two dogs. However, family was her number one passion. She was most proud raising two wonderful daughters, Alex and Alicia. She was very involved in coaching and developing youth soccer in Georgetown, KY. When she stepped down from youth soccer, she proudly followed the US Women's soccer team to Canada and France for 2 World Cup titles. Her travels have taken her all over the USA, Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean and Canada. In recent years she enjoyed camping (glamping) with her husband Scott. Where they enjoyed hiking with their dogs Scout and Lena. Along with her husband Scott, she is survived by her daughters, Alex Ducett (Sam Wilken) of New York City, New York and Alicia (Ryan) Whatley of Louisville, Kentucky. Sonya is also survived by her siblings, Randy (Debbie) Lansdell and Todd Lansdell both of Cincinnati, Ohio and Tracy Horan of Delafield, Wisconsin. A Memorial visitation & service for family and friends will be at 5:00pm with the service beginning at 7:00 pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home on Monday, October 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , 1504 College Way, Lexington, Kentucky 40502. https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html Kind words of expression may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 26, 2019