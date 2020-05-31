NOE Spencer Douglas, 77, passed away in the late afternoon of Sat, May 23, 2020. Spencer was born in Boyle County, KY on Jan 8, 1943 to the late Zach and Geneva (Bratcher) Noe. Spencer wed Charlotte Keen Plummer in 1986 and together they celebrated 34 years of marriage until his passing. He cherished family above all and was a devoted and loving husband, father, Papaw, and Boppa. In addition to his wife Charlotte Plummer-Noe, Spencer is survived by his daughters, Monica Noe (Olin) Filyaw of Brambleton, VA and Beth Parker Noe of Lexington, KY; stepchildren, Lauren Keen Layfield of Montgomery, AL, Melinda Plummer Mobley of Lexington, KY, and Mitchell Martin (Ellen Stilz) Plummer of Medford, OR; grandchildren, Samuel Parker Shelley, Violet Ellison Filyaw, Jackson Bailey Mobley, Lauren Reese Mobley, Mitchell Martin Plummer, Jr., William Penn Plummer, and Charlotte Jane Plummer, his half-sister, Jenny Crider of Corbin, KY, and his German Shorthaired Pointer, Lottie. Spencer was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim, Jerry, Meryl, and Ray Noe. He graduated from Corydon Central High School and graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan University and the University of Tennessee College of Law. Prior to his retirement, he was an attorney with Gess, Mattingly & Atchison. He was the managing partner of the Lexington office of Bowles Rice, LLP and a partner at Stoll, Keenon and Ogden. While serving as assistant Commonwealth Attorney for Fayette County, Spencer prosecuted approximately 150 criminal jury trials. He was a former registered lobbyist and appeared before administrative hearings and legislative committees on behalf of clients, such as municipalities and utility companies. He was a member of the Fayette County Bar Association and the Kentucky Bar Association. He served on the Board of Directors of Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital and the Kentucky Center for Public Issues. Spencer served as President of the Kentucky Judicial Campaign Conduct Committee and a member of the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority Board. Spencer was General Counsel to the Republican Party of Kentucky for 16 years and was the former Executive Director of the management committee of the Kentucky State Republican Party. He also served as Kentucky counsel to the Bush-Cheney 2004 Committee as well as the transition teams for former Governors Ernie Fletcher and Matt Bevin. Spencer was a member of First Presbyterian Church and was always grateful for the support from Calvary Baptist Church. Spencer's family was comforted by the excellent care he received at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Gill Heart and Vascular Institute at the University of Kentucky, 800 Rose Street, Suite G100, Lexington, KY 40536. Milward Funeral Directors are entrusted with Mr. Noe's services. A private ceremony will be held for immediate family and close friends at Milward-Broadway followed by interment at Lexington Cemetery. Pallbearers include: Patrick Molloy, Douglas Romaine, Donnie Wakefield, Kevin Wilkerson, Terry Trout, Mitchell Plummer and Sam Shelley. To share a remembrance of Spencer or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 31, 2020.