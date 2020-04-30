Home

Stacie Mills Little


1981 - 2020
Stacie Mills Little Obituary
Stacie Leann Mills Little, 39, wife of Daniel Jason Wood, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her home. She was born on April 2, 1981 in Lexington, Kentucky to the Larry Randall Mills and Kathi Ellen Begley Mills. Survivors include her children, Wesley Kyle Little, Marjorie Paige Mills, Addison Grace Wood and a sister, Amity Lynn Woodford and her husband, Brian. Private family service will be held at Betts & West Funeral Home on Friday, May 1, 2020. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
