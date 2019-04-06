|
WINCHESTER -Stanley Archer Cox, 71, died April 4, 2019. Born the son of the late James and Marie Cox of Wheeling, WV, he was a graduate of the Linsly School in Wheeling, WV, and Marshall University in Huntington, WV, where he received a degree in accounting. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Baldwin Cox, Lexington, KY, three sons, Matthew Cox, Huntsville, AL, William Derenge, Lexington, KY, and Andrew Derenge, Austin, TX, two grand-daughters, Madeline Cox, Hunstville, AL, and Meredith Cox, Huntsville, AL, as well as a sister, Cynthia Archer, Evanston, IL, and cousin, Leslie Franzell Lee, Lexington, KY. Memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2409 Members Way, Lexington, KY 40504, and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 1510 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40511.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 6, 2019