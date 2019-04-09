|
COXStanley Archer Cox, 71, died April 4, 2019. Born the son of the late James and Marie Cox of Wheeling, WV, he was a graduate of the Linsly School in Wheeling, WV, and Marshall University in Huntington, WV, where he received a degree in accounting. Member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Lexington. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Baldwin Cox, Lexington, KY, three sons, Matthew (Jen) Cox, Huntsville, AL, William Derenge, Lexington, KY, and Andrew Derenge, Austin, TX, two grand-daughters, Madeline Cox, Hunstville, AL, and Meredith Cox, Huntsville, AL, as well as a sister, Cynthia Archer, Evanston, IL, and cousin, Leslie Franzell Lee, Lexington, KY. Memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2409 Members Way, Lexington, KY 40504, and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 1510 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40511.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 9, 2019