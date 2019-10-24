|
Stanley Hammons, age 91, passed away on October 19, 2019, in Lexington, KY. He was born on June 18,1928 in Clay Co., KY to the late Gobel and Grace Martin Hammons. He was preceded in death by his wife Libby Timmons; sisters Ollie Ballew and Mattie Hisle and brothers Bert and Gobel Hammons. He is survived by his siblings Michael Hammons and Zella Hensley and numerous nieces and nephews. Stanley was an Air Force Veteran, a graduate of U of L Medical School and Columbia University. He practiced as a family physician in Clay Co., KY. Upon earning his psychiatry degree, his medical journey led him to New York City and then to Alabama. He returned to Kentucky where he held a state appointed position to advance mental health issues. After retiring he spent many years working as a mental health consultant. He will be remembered for his generosity, love for his family, friends and devotion to his beloved pet cats. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 and from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Milward - Broadway in Lexington, Kentucky. The Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at the Lexington Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 24, 2019