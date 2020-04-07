|
Stanley Lloyd Walls, 48 of Georgetown passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on April 7, 1971 to Betty Nicholis Dunn from Louisville, Kentucky and the late Marvin Lloyd Walls. Stanley was of the Pentecostal faith, loved spending time with his grandchildren, and loved music. Stanley is also survived by his wife, Claudine Conrad; daughters, Amber Walls of Georgetown, Kentucky and Lauren Smith of Nicholasville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Brylee Quinton, Delilah Stappe, and Harper Stappe; brothers, Wesley Huff of Versailles, Kentucky; Earl Huff and Chad Walls, both of Georgetown, Kentucky; Brian Walls of Louisville, Kentucky; sister, Cindy Padgett; and step mother, Violet Walls of Georgetown, Kentucky. Stanley was preceded in death by grandparent, Marie McKinney and mother-in-law, Brenda Conrad. Due to current government restrictions, there will be private services for the family, with burial in Georgetown Cemetery. To share a memory or send condolences, visit www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, would like to thank the family for their understanding during this time of change, and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 7, 2020