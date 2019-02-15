|
MORRIS Stanley A., 79, widower of Margaret Morris, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at The Willows at Fritz Farm. Born May 29, 1939 in Lexington to the late William Mortie and Sue Brandenburg Morris, Stanley was an US Army veteran; retired Captain with the Lexington Fire Department after serving 30 years and was a member of Retired Fire Fighters, Police and Widows, Inc. and a member of Center Point Church. Stanley is survived by his daughters, Vanessa (Steve) Worrell and Tina Carol (Gina Phillips) Morris; three grandchildren, Steven Brent (Karri) Worrell, Evan Morris (Audrey) Worrell and Megan Lynn Worrell and two great granddaughters, Madeline and Alexandra Worrell. He was preceded in death by a sister, Francis Morris; and the mother of his children, Virginia May Morris. Services will be 2:30 pm Saturday, February 16 at Center Point Church, 163 Old Todds Rd, Lexington, KY by Pastor Tim Parsons, with burial following in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12:30-2:30 pm at the church. Contributions are suggested to Center Point Church.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 15, 2019