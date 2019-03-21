SCHER Stanley Bernard, 91, beloved husband of 70 years to the late Phyllis Strauss Scher, died on Mar. 18, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Scher (Barry) Tate; daughter-in-law, Libby Scher; two awesome granddaughters, Jamie (Brad) Fine of Lexington and Sydney (Shawn) Blumenthal of Indianapolis; and seven cherished great-grandchildren, Laine, Seth, Mason, and Zachary Fine and Burke, Dane, and Ava Blumenthal. He and Phyllis owned and operated Uniforms Unlimited and the Handbag House. He was an active member of Temple Adath Israel and served as past president of the Brotherhood and president of the Temple. He also served as chairman of the of Kentucky for several years. In addition to his wife, Phyllis, he was preceded in death by two sons, Larry and Bob Scher. Visitation will begin Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 at 11 AM followed by the funeral service at 12:00 PM, Milward-Broadway. Interment will be at the Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Larry and Bob Scher Fund at Temple Adath Israel. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary