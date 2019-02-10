Resources More Obituaries for Stanley Bishop Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stanley Thomas Bishop

Stanley Thomas Bishop, 90, of Falmouth, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019, at the Grand Haven Nursing Home in Cynthiana. Born on November 27, 1928 in Pendleton County, KY, he was the son of the late Mager and Mattie Mae Cummins Bishop. On January 20, 1951, he married Beatrice Mae Meyer, and his dear wife survives his passing. A well-known Pendleton County farmer, Stanley loved spending time with family and friends. Formerly he drove a school bus for the Pendleton County School System, and he was a member of the Pendleton County Farm Bureau. In addition to his wife of 68 years, Beatrice Bishop, he is survived by his daughter, Karen Bishop Gregg of Falmouth; his two grandsons: Brian Gregg and Gale Gregg, both of Falmouth; 9 great grandchildren: Tyler, Kenzie, Briana, Kaila, Mager, Tristan, Gage, Jeanna, and Lily; 8 great great grandchildren: Haiden, Kayden, Kynzlee, Kye, Kaine, Kalia, Henry, and Serenity; his brother, Chester Bishop of Cincinnati, OH; several nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cora Turner and his brother, Ernest Bishop. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Monday, February 11, 2019, at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth. The visitation will be from 11-2 pm preceding the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth. Memorials are suggested to Woodhead Funeral Home.