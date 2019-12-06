|
Starledda "Star" Mae Wright, 61, widow of Wayne Wright, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Star was born on April 22, 1958 in Georgetown, Kentucky to the late Carl Clifton and Geraldine Gillispie Jones. She was a member of Penn Memorial Baptist Church, a 1976 graduate of Scott County High School, worked for 22 years in the Scott County School system, and also Parks & Recreation where she touched many children's lives through her years of service and dedication. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Clifton (Amy) Wright, Robert (Julie) Wright, both of Georgetown, and Jessica (David) Power of Cynthiana; grandchildren, Stephen Comstock, Chasity Wright, Douglas Wright, Wesley Wright, Madison Power, and EmmaGrace Power; brother, Dewey (Gail) Jones of Lexington, and sisters, Amanda (Mark) Vance and Carledda Jones, both of Georgetown. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2019 @ 1:00pm at Trinity Assembly of God with Pastor Trevor E. Brummett officiating. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 6, 2019