Stella Mae West
1926 - 2020
WEST Stella Mae, 94, died on July 22, 2020. She was born February 28, 1926 to Kizzie and Floyd West of Taplin, West Virginia. Surviving Sisters Barbara Meade of Chapmanville, WV; Mary Connor of McConnell, WV; a Brother Donald (Sharon) West of Huntington, WV; and a good friend Alice Wiggins of Lexington. Previously deceased Sister Ruby Stepp and Brothers; Aulbert, Casey, Jack, Max and Ronald West. She loved being a veteran & Eastern Star member and has a host of friends internationally! Stella retired as an Insurance Agent, having lived in Chicago for 50 years. She served in the Women's Army Corp during WWII. She is a charter Member of Women in the Military Memorial in Washington, DC. She was Past Commander of 1st District of American Legion of IL; member of WAC-Vet Chapter #1, Past Commander of Women's Post 919 of IL, Past National Director of 20 & 4 Women's Honor Society, member of Karnak Oriental Shrine #17 of IL, Past Matron of All Star #1 of Chicago, IL and Rising Star #115 of Georgetown, KY-Order of the Eastern Star. Attends Northeast Christian Church in Lexington. Visitation will be Saturday, 5-7 pm with a Memorial Service to follow, Milward-Man O' War, 1509 Trent Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Rob Morris Home or Bluegrass Care Navigators. www.milwardfuneral.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Milward Funeral Home - Man O' War
Milward Funeral Home - Man O' War
1509 Trent Boulevard
Lexington, KY 40515
859-272-3414
