JETER Stephanie Ann, passed from this life on June 12th 2019. She was born on August 15, 1968 in Lexington, Kentucky to Patricia R Jeter and the late James L. Jeter. She was preceded in death by her dear Granny Rose. Stephanie is survived by her loving life partner, Lorie Anne Melton; brother Philip J. Jeter (Alyson, children Lauryn and Lincoln), sisters Candece C. Jeter (Steve, children Sophie and Elliot), Jacqueline G. Alpern (Aaron, children Noah and Nate). She attended Maxwell Elementary, Morton Junior High, Henry Clay High School, and a Dean's List graduate of The University of Kentucky. Stephanie was a celebrated humanitarian, supporter of the arts, a gifted classical guitarist, a natural leader, an avid entrepreneur. She also enjoyed traveling through Europe while meeting people of all cultures. A celebration of her life will be held at The Bell House, Lexington August 17th, 2019 3:30PM-5:30PM.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 22, 2019