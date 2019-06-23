|
|
be love daughter of Patricia Jeter and the late James L. Jeter passed from this life on June 12, 2019. Born Aug. 15, 1968 in Lex, KY. Graduated from Henry Clay High School and the University of KY. Stephanie was never married and didn't have a partner. She enjoyed q quite private life with her music, art, and hobbies. I her mother will miss her very much. She is survived by her brother Philip (Alyson) of Lex., sister Candece (Steve) of Lex., sister Jacqueline Alpern (Aaron) of NYC., and many aunts, uncles, nephews, and nieces.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 23, 2019