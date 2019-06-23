Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephanie Jeter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephanie Ann Jeter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephanie Ann Jeter Obituary
be love daughter of Patricia Jeter and the late James L. Jeter passed from this life on June 12, 2019. Born Aug. 15, 1968 in Lex, KY. Graduated from Henry Clay High School and the University of KY. Stephanie was never married and didn't have a partner. She enjoyed q quite private life with her music, art, and hobbies. I her mother will miss her very much. She is survived by her brother Philip (Alyson) of Lex., sister Candece (Steve) of Lex., sister Jacqueline Alpern (Aaron) of NYC., and many aunts, uncles, nephews, and nieces.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.