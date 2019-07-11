Home

Stephanie Cole Obituary
Stephanie Denise Cole, 59, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Stephanie will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Tommie Cole, of Versailles, daughter, Keisha Estill, son, DeMon Cole, both of Lexington, brother, George (Carolyn) Cole, III, sisters, Darsel Cole and Deborah Williams, all of Versailles, grandchildren, JaMayla Sleet and Nevaeh Thornton, best friend, Charlesetta Johnson, of Lexington and partner, Robert Estill, of Versailles. Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00 pm on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Fist Baptist Church of Versailles. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will follow the service at Steele Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 11, 2019
