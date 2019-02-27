|
|
|
Stephen R. Adkins left this earth for his heavenly home on Monday, February 25, 2019. He was born February 21, 1966 in Louisa to the late Dallas and Ruth Adkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Eddie Adkins and sisters Jody Adkins and Sandy Adkins. Stephen is survived by his son Matthew (Danielle) Adkins; grandson Carson and a daughter Kassandra (Steven) Price. He is also survived by sisters Jean (Ed) Christian and Doris (Paul) Burchett; brothers Archie (Vickie) Adkins and Freddie Adkins; nieces Katrina Adkins, Amy Adkins, Kirsten Clancy, and Adrianna Burchett. Steve loved the Lord, his family, old movies, fishing, and music. Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Pine Hill Cemetery with Brother Bobby Workman officiating. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Adkins.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More